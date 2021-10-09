Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Short Interest Update

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.61, for a total transaction of $1,557,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,946,000 after acquiring an additional 799,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,870,000 after acquiring an additional 717,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,849,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,436,873,000 after acquiring an additional 538,394 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,738,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,232,000 after acquiring an additional 627,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,764,000 after acquiring an additional 61,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $192.44 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $209.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

