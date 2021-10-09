Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 182.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,250,000 after buying an additional 356,989 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 15.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 27.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alkermes alerts:

ALKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

ALKS stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -79.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.