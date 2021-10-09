Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Gap Down to $11.39

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.39, but opened at $11.11. Alliance Resource Partners shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 379 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.34%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

