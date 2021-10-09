Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $71.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALLO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.85.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $13.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.00. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,507 shares of company stock worth $855,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,079,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 44.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $11,908,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $8,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after buying an additional 1,035,898 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.