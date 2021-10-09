AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,213 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.6% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 529.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,847,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,316 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,089,000 after acquiring an additional 993,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,771,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,512,000 after buying an additional 982,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$51.88 during trading hours on Friday. 1,597,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,345. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.23. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $52.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

