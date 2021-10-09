AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $6.70 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.9% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $50.79. 7,621,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,208,979. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

