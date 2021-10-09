AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after acquiring an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,243,000 after acquiring an additional 215,497 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $439.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,056,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,672. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $323.72 and a twelve month high of $456.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

