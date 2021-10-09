ALLY (ALY) Hits Market Cap of $8.79 Million

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. ALLY has a total market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $39,149.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ALLY has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. One ALLY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00049179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00232986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00102425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011961 BTC.

About ALLY

ALY is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

