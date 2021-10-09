Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Stifel Financial Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $836,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 35.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $11.21 on Friday, hitting $2,795.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,487.00 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,790.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,513.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

