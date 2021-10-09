AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,709 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 163.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $424,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 38.6% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.0% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.13.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

