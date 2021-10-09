AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,570 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 23.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 12.3% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 11.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 4.5% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TMX opened at $39.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.24. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.90 million. Analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terminix Global news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

