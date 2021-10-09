AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 374.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $9,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,699,000 after buying an additional 688,702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 50,449 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.