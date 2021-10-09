AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Equitable by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, increased their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average of $31.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

