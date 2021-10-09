AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,420 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 422.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in GATX by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in GATX by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in GATX by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in GATX by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GATX. Susquehanna raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen raised GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.57. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $106.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.