AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,447 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $10,359,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $99.42 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.39.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

