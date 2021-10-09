alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.90 ($19.88).

AOX has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on alstria office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

AOX stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €15.80 ($18.59). The company had a trading volume of 212,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52 week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

