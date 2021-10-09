Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,531 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,600 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $48,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 4,742 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $307,992.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,992.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $343,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,783 shares of company stock valued at $24,394,765 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $70.69 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $76.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -785.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.