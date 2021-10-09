Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to post $164.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $176.84 million and the lowest is $151.70 million. Amarin posted sales of $156.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $643.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.60 million to $701.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $698.96 million, with estimates ranging from $556.90 million to $888.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 182.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Amarin during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Amarin by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

AMRN stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 502.50 and a beta of 2.24.

Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

