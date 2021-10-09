American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.020-$2.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.70 million.

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $24.53 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $345.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AOUT shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski acquired 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,080.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

