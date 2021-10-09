American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.05. American Public Education posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APEI shares. Truist decreased their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $491.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 8.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 58.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 17.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 111,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

