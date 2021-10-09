AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Receives $134.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.11.

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $92.24 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.32 and its 200-day moving average is $119.01.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

