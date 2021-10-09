AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $5.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.19. The company had a trading volume of 924,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,810. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $140.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.