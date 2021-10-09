Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,917 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $30,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $5,654,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Amphenol by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Amphenol by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.69.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on APH. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

