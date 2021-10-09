Analysts Anticipate American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Wedbush lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cfra lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.65.

AEO stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,877,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,309.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,920. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $142,070,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,531 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $68,954,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $71,878,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,506.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,181 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,581 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

