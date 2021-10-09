Analysts Anticipate Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Commvault Systems posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.71. 192,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,677. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $84.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.52, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 115.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 50,309 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 9.0% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 136,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

