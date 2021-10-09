Analysts Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.22 Million

Equities analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will post sales of $83.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.70 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $79.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $311.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $309.70 million to $312.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $333.99 million, with estimates ranging from $326.30 million to $341.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. 31.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. 44,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,430. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.22 million, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.41.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

