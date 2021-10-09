Analysts Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Global Medical REIT also reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMRE. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,699 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth $41,882,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 63.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,714,000 after acquiring an additional 759,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth $10,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.12. 373,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,150. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

