Analysts Anticipate Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will report $118.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.90 million and the lowest is $117.20 million. Harmonic reported sales of $94.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $483.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $481.70 million to $486.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $545.47 million, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $560.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.62 million, a PE ratio of -864.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at $10,671,067.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the second quarter valued at $97,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

