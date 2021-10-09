Analysts Anticipate Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $728.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to post sales of $728.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $657.90 million and the highest is $871.00 million. Range Resources reported sales of $299.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 143.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,294,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $675,329,000 after purchasing an additional 451,426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,298,000. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in Range Resources by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,544,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,213,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,894,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $132,317,000 after purchasing an additional 700,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,931,000 after purchasing an additional 824,724 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRC stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,196,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,742. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

