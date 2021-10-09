Analysts Anticipate Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will post $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.07. Standard Motor Products reported earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE SMP traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,118. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $64,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 8,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $369,172.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,859 shares of company stock worth $1,256,462. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 185,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 137,671 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 138,204 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth $7,559,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

