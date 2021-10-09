Analysts Expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will post sales of $59.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.19 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $63.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $257.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.54 million to $260.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $255.88 million, with estimates ranging from $249.13 million to $263.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other Benefitfocus news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,271.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNFT traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 120,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,018. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $359.47 million, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.71.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

