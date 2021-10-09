Analysts Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.84 Million

Analysts predict that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will report sales of $44.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.08 million. Camden National reported sales of $47.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year sales of $183.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.44 million to $184.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $185.19 million, with estimates ranging from $179.38 million to $191.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $44.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.02 million.

CAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Camden National in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Camden National in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Camden National by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Camden National by 97,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAC traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.11. 14,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,882. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.92. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $734.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

