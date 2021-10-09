Analysts Expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to Post $0.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. Leslie’s posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $20.00. 1,159,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.34.

Leslie's

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

