Analysts Expect Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.79 Million

Brokerages expect Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) to report sales of $10.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.60 million. Marrone Bio Innovations reported sales of $8.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full-year sales of $44.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.61 million to $45.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $62.46 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $71.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.59 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 41.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MBII. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Roth Capital began coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Aegis decreased their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

In other Marrone Bio Innovations news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $25,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,208,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $25,894.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,232,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,665.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,226 shares of company stock valued at $75,896 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. 191,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.28. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

