Analysts Expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will report $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.84. Masco reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Masco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Masco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

