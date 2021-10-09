Analysts Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Announce $2.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.61. Owens Corning posted earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year earnings of $8.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $9.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

Owens Corning stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.81. 1,036,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,812. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $196,186,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 122.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,261 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9,054.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,432,000 after acquiring an additional 893,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,325,000 after acquiring an additional 734,823 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.