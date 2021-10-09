Analysts Offer Predictions for Saputo Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Saputo in a report released on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. Desjardins decreased their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.67.

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$31.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.94 billion and a PE ratio of 24.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Saputo has a one year low of C$31.27 and a one year high of C$42.42.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

