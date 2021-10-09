Analysts Set Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) PT at $52.75

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens lowered Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of ABCB stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $52.82. 182,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.33. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $251.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 264,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

