Analysts Set Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Price Target at $76.29

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on SR. Mizuho upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Get Spire alerts:

SR stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.75. The company had a trading volume of 154,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Spire has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.17.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Spire will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.