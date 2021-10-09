Analysts Set Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) PT at $48.20

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,256,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,444,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VOR stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.19. 124,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,016. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The company has a market cap of $527.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). Sell-side analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

