Analyzing Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hess Midstream and Par Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream 0 3 4 0 2.57 Par Pacific 0 4 2 0 2.33

Hess Midstream currently has a consensus target price of $28.57, indicating a potential upside of 9.51%. Par Pacific has a consensus target price of $17.58, indicating a potential upside of 14.47%. Given Par Pacific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Hess Midstream.

Risk and Volatility

Hess Midstream has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Hess Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Par Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hess Midstream and Par Pacific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream $1.09 billion 0.60 $24.00 million $1.31 19.92 Par Pacific $3.12 billion 0.30 -$409.09 million ($4.69) -3.28

Hess Midstream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Par Pacific. Par Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hess Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hess Midstream and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream 2.85% N/A N/A Par Pacific -9.04% -98.58% -11.20%

Summary

Hess Midstream beats Par Pacific on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression. The Processing and Storage segment includes Tioga gas plant, equity investment in Little Missouri (LM4) joint venture and mentor storage terminal. The Terminaling and Export segment comprises of ramberg terminal facility, Tioga rail terminal, crude oil rail cars and Johnson’s corner header system. The company was founded on January 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment sells gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise. The Logistics segment involves in terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. The company was founded on December 21, 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

