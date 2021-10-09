Analyzing Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) & Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) and Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Renewable Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Renewable Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Renewable Energy Group and Origin Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renewable Energy Group 0 4 11 0 2.73 Origin Materials 0 3 0 0 2.00

Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus price target of $80.34, suggesting a potential upside of 49.75%. Origin Materials has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.00%. Given Renewable Energy Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Renewable Energy Group is more favorable than Origin Materials.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Renewable Energy Group and Origin Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renewable Energy Group $2.14 billion 1.26 $122.81 million $2.76 19.44 Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Renewable Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Renewable Energy Group and Origin Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renewable Energy Group 6.90% 12.32% 9.58% Origin Materials N/A 11.95% 1.27%

Summary

Renewable Energy Group beats Origin Materials on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel. The Services segment offers services for managing the construction of biomass-based diesel production facilities and managing ongoing operations of third party plants and collects fees related to the services provided. The company was founded in August 2006 and is headquartered in Ames, IA.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

