Andy Sassine Sells 10,000 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $105,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andy Sassine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $110,900.00.

NASDAQ:ICAD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.74. 71,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. iCAD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICAD. Zacks Investment Research raised iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iCAD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in iCAD by 94,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iCAD by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

