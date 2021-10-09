Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,400 ($44.42).

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,691 ($35.16) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,961.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,159.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $2.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 0.25%.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 244 shares of company stock valued at $643,048.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

