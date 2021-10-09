Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €53.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €64.56 ($75.95).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a twelve month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

