Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 163.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE ANVS traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 108,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,337. Annovis Bio has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.24 million, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.82.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Annovis Bio by 2,048.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Annovis Bio by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Annovis Bio by 22.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 15.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

