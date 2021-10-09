Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 163.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NYSE ANVS traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 108,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,337. Annovis Bio has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.24 million, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.82.
Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03.
Annovis Bio Company Profile
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.
