Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their sell rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1,100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ANFGF. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,383.33.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of ANFGF opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.