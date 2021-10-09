APA (NASDAQ:APA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $25.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. APA traded as high as $24.32 and last traded at $23.84, with a volume of 431680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in APA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in APA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 429,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in APA by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 314,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 150,705 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in APA by 1,262.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 59,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. APA’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

