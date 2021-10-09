Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Million

Equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will report $2.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $990,000.00 to $3.42 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $650,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 256.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $18.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 million to $68.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $129.02 million, with estimates ranging from $29.60 million to $245.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $653,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $315,390. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.19. 431,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,060. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.58. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

