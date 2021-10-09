ApeSwap Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.74 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $158.54 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for $2.46 or 0.00004463 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00063999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00141238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00092646 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 81% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,036.44 or 0.99873655 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.97 or 0.06351329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 64,778,910 coins and its circulating supply is 64,462,145 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

